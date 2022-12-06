Joe Burrow Addresses MVP Speculation After Leading Bengals Past Chiefs

CINCINNATI — Plenty of national praise is coming the Bengals way following the win over Kansas City this past weekend. Joe Burrow is the subject of increased MVP discussions as well. That's what happens when you are 8-4 fresh off beating what many consider the best team in the NFL.

The franchise QB isn't worried about that chatter.

"It is what it is," Burrow said about the MVP discussions. "I don’t play the game for those kinds of accolades. I play the game for those guys in the locker room. Whatever it takes from me every Sunday, that’s what I’ll do. If I have to hand the ball off 72 times and come out with a win, I’ll be happy.”

It's a three-man race heading into Week 14. According to DraftKings, Burrow (+600) is third in the MVP running behind Patrick Mahomes (+125), and Jalen Hurts (+175). They are the only players with odds lower than +1200.

Burrow is second leaguewide in passing yards (3,446), passing TDs (25), and 11th in ESPN's QBR (59). The biggest thing working in Burrow's favor? Cincinnati's difficult schedule.

The Bengals face the second-hardest schedule by DVOA across the final five games, while Mahomes (31st) and Hurts (21st) face much easier slates. A 4-1 finish against that level of talent should keep Burrow in the mix until the very end with individual play like this.

He'll try to keep it rolling against Cleveland at 1 p.m ET this Sunday on CBS. Fans can watch on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

