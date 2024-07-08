All Bengals

Joe Burrow on NFL Forgetting About Him: 'Gonna Give People Something to Talk About This Year'

Burrow is aware of the national conversation.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practices during an offseason workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Burrow is recovering from wrist surgery after a season-ending injury he suffered in a Week 11.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practices during an offseason workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Burrow is recovering from wrist surgery after a season-ending injury he suffered in a Week 11. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is well aware of how quickly people get forgotten in the NFL.

This coming season, the Bengals quarterback knows it's time to remind people how great he is after an injury-filled 2023.

"I believe that yeah," Burrow said on Pardon My Take about people forgetting about him. "That's what happens when you get hurt though you don't play football people forget about you. But again, that's part of the game. If you're not out there and people aren't watching you then there's nothing to talk about. So I'm gonna give people something to talk about this year."

Burrow played in just 10 games before season-ending wrist surgery in 2023.

"Yeah, very difficult," Burrow said about being on the sidelines. "This injury was different than my previous ones because it was my wrist. I couldn't throw and I couldn't do my job, but I could still grind in the weight room and get all my workouts in. And so my offseason started 10-12 weeks earlier than everybody else's. And so I think that gives me kind of a leg up on the year, but definitely watching guys go out there and play meaningful football is tough, but I was excited for Jake (Browning)."

