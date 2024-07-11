NFL Executives, Scouts, Coaches Rank Trey Hendrickson Among Top 10 Edge Rushers
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed his annual edge rusher rankings with votes from NFL scouts, executives, and coaches. Trey Hendrickson made the list for the first time in his career as the NFL's ninth-best edge rusher.
Hendrickson just broke his own Bengals single-season sack record last season.
"Hendrickson cracking the list for the first time is football justice -- and long overdue," Fowler wrote. "The relentless pass rusher has made three consecutive Pro Bowls since joining Cincinnati as a free agent in 2021, finishing this year tied for second in sacks with 17.5. He has posted at least 13.5 sacks in three of the past four seasons, and he's always close to the top in pass rush win rate.
"Not sure why he doesn't get more love -- very productive rusher, a pain to play against, and a good run player," an NFC executive said to Fowler.
Hendrickson is locked in for the upcoming season as he eyes that rare 20-sack campaign club this fall.
