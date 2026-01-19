Cincinnati Bengals Assistant Coach Named to 2026 Senior Bowl Staff

CINCINNATI — A Bengals assistant coach is helping coach at the Senior Bowl next week. Assistant offensive line coach Mike McCarthy is on the National team staff as he gets a firsthand look at potential new offensive linemen for Cincinnati.

The veteran coach just wrapped his first season on the Bengals' coaching staff in 2025. He came to Cincinnati from the New England Patriots, where he spent the 2024 season as an offensive coaching assistant.

He was a key part of helping the Bengals' offensive line coach bring the offensive line play to a palatable level this season, with plenty of reason to think it will keep improving.

"I think he's done a great job getting the best out of all these guys," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Peters' work during comments last season. "The development of the young players - we've had several young players come in and play, and I think they've only gotten better. I think our line as a whole is a really cohesive unit that's improved overall from top to bottom, so I think he's done a really good job."

Cincinnati is hard at work getting ready to attack free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft over the next three months.

It's a crucial time to build up the defense, especially, and try to beat the history of zero coach-quarterback combinations winning their first Super Bowl after their fifth season together.

Check out the full teams below:

2026 Panini Senior Bowl Coaching Staffs



The American and National staffs are set for Mobile, representing 14 teams across the league.

