Playoff Picture: Bengals And Ravens Swap Tiebreakers With AFC North Race Winding Down

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has nearly locked in a playoff spot following their 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Bengals enter Week 15 as the AFC's fifth seed.

They now hold a one-game lead on the other AFC Wild Card teams and will cement a playoff spot with two wins in the final four games. The Steelers disappointed fans in Cincinnati by losing 16-14 to a third-string Ravens quarterback on Sunday.

That means Baltimore still holds the tiebreaker at 9-4 due to their 19-16 win over Cincinnati earlier this season. The season finale is zeroing in on being the 2022 AFC North Title game. Cincinnati has to keep winning because they won't get much help winning the North via tiebreakers.

The first tiebreaker is head-to-head, which Baltimore already leads 1-0. The second tiebreaker is division record, and Baltimore is already 3-0 to the Bengals' 2-3 record.

The third tiebreaker is equal as well. Both teams are 7-2-3 in common games this season, with the final number representing the three common opponents each team still has to play. The fourth tiebreaker? Also tied.

Cincinnati and Baltimore are both now 6-3 in AFC games. The fifth tiebreaker is where the Bengals hold an advantage. They own a better strength of victory than Baltimore.

So to summarize, if the Bengals win out, they are the AFC North champs and at least the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a head-to-head tiebreaker over Buffalo and a better record than Baltimore (13-4, 12-5) and the AFC South winner.

Lose to either Tampa, New England, or Buffalo? That's when all of these tiebreaker levels come into play. Fans and players would much rather keep it simple and let the wins take care of the final result.

All in all, Cincinnati now has a 98% chance to make the playoffs and a 38% chance to win the division.

The Bengals battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Open as Road Favorites Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Cleveland Browns

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Extend Streak, Burrow and Chase Beat Browns

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Streak Continues in Win Over Browns

Joe Burrow On Jerry Rice: 'So Similar To How Ja'Marr Chase Plays'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Describes Relationship With Browns Star CB Denzel Ward: 'We Love Each Other'

Bengals Film Breakdown: How O-Line Protected Joe Burrow, Slowed Down Chiefs Star Chris Jones

Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room

By The Numbers: Bengals post Historic Win Over Chiefs

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win

Watch: Bengals Take Lead Over Chiefs On Chris Evans' TD

Watch: Germaine Pratt Forces Fumble Against Chiefs

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Flashes Money Signs Against Chiefs, Flagged For Taunting

Bengals Tight End Hayden Hurst Suffers Calf Injury, Won't Return Against Chiefs

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Posts Return Video Ahead Of Chiefs Game

A Closer Look at the Cincinnati Bengals' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Initiative

Get Up Panel Agrees Bengals Are Biggest Threats To Chiefs In AFC

Watch: Ted Karras Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup

Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Titans

Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He's A Star During Four Game Stretch Without Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok