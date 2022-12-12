Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Burrow entered Sunday's game with an 0-4 record against the Browns.

It was a topic that was talked about throughout the week going into the matchup.

The Bengals' got off to a slow start on offense, partially because Higgins and Boyd were out, but Burrow led them to victory.

He completed 18-of-33 passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. After starting 4-of-12, he completed 14-of-21 passes and got into a rhythm midway through the second quarter.

It's hard to turn the momentum, especially after a slow start, but that's exactly what Burrow did for the Bengals. He made plays like the touchdown to Chase and another with his feet, where he looked like he was going to run, before flipping it to Trenton Irwin for a first down in the red zone.

Burrow made plays, despite being shorthanded. Of course he downplayed his first victory over the Browns.

"Well, we’re still 1-4 against them so we’ve still got some work to do, but today was a good start," he said with a smile.

Injuries

The Bengals have won five-straight games, but could be without Trey Hendrickson, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins next week against the Buccaneers.

Hopefully Boyd and Higgins can play, but it sounds like Hendrickson is going to miss multiple games with a broken wrist.

If that's the case, then guys like Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample and Jeff Gunter are going to have to find a way to get some pressure on opposing quarterbacks.