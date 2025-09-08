Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries As Team Moves Forward Into Week 2
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with the media on Monday as he and the team returned from a victorious road trip to Cleveland.
Cincinnati entered the game completely healthy outside of a few names on injured reserve, but one key injury struck the offensive line. Right guard Lucas Patrick had to get replaced by newly signed guard Dalton Risner in the first half.
"Lucas Patrick will be a couple weeks," Taylor said about the veteran's calf ailment. "So we'll have to make some decisions there but other than that everyone else came out pretty clean."
Outside of Patrick, Cincinnati stayed healthy as it tries to take out a fellow 1-0 team at home this weekend. Jacksonville just won in head coach Liam Coen's debut game, 26-10 over Carolina. Taylor and the rest of the offensive staff are tyring to get much more efficient on offense this week.
"I don't think that was the reason why. I thought he played well," Taylor noted about Patrick's impact on the rushing attack, which only produced two yards per carry on 23 totes Sunday. "I thought Dalton [Risner] did well in the run game when he was in there as well so that's not a one-for-one correlation there why the second half wasn't as good. That was overall a unit thing, that was a coaching thing, that was an everybody involved in the offense thing."
Cincinnati is off today and returns to practice on Wednesday, where the offense will try to get on track and match the defense's great start to the 2025 campaign.
