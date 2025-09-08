Betting Odds: Cincinnati Bengals Slight Home Favorites Against Jaguars In Week 2
CINCINNATI — The Bengals won as favorites in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season and are betting favorites again in Week 2. Consensus odds have the Bengals 3.5-point betting favorites at home against Jacksonville, with a point total set at 49.5 points.
Cincinnati failed to cover its 5.5-point spread on the road against Cleveland, but Jacksonville easily covered as 4.5-point favorites over the Carolin Panthers in a 26-10 result.
Zooming completely out, Cincinnati is nearly all balanced in its franchise record against the spread.
The team is 365-359-2 ATS all time.
The Bengals are rocking all orange for the home opener as the team prepares for a new-look Jaguars outfit.
"There’s always adversity in Week 1," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "There’s always adversity when we play Cleveland. There’s always adversity when we’re on the road in Cleveland. It’s never simple. So for our guys, just to find a way to win in the end. I’m proud of them. The best outcome of this game is 1-0. Forget about the stats. Forget about the score. Forget about how it all played out. The best the outcome could have been was 1-0, and we’re proud of that. We’ll make some corrections and move forward.”
Cincinnati will try to win and cover on Sunday afternoon to make things a little less dicey at the end of this contest. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
