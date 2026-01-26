Bengals Team Writer Makes Prediction For Free Agent's Future With Team

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are eager to get pending free agent guard Dalton Risner locked in on a new contract ahead of the free agency period opening in March, and Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson is optimistic it will get done.

He discussed the situation with Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast last week.

“I do. I think somehow they hammer it out before free agency," Hobson said. "Given how much Dalton would like to be here, I could see that getting done. But they also have flexibility there, too. I think they liked what they got out of their fifth-round pick in Jalen Rivers. And Dalton has said this before, the future is obviously (Dylan) Fairchild at left guard and Rivers at right. But Dalton clearly looks like he's got at least a couple of years left, at least, maybe more.

"And he was great for the room. I think that's something they'll try (to do), given how vocal Dalton has been, I think that's something they'll try to address. I think it'll get done. But I always caution people to keep in mind, we don't know what he's asking for.”

Risner just wrapped up a one-year $1.19 million contract he signed with Cincinnati right before the season kicked off. He struggled to start, but clearly showed to be their best right guard option over the past few months.

If they were to extend him (can happen at any time before free agency), then Cincinnati would have complete starting offensive line continuity entering the offseason program.

Every starter from this year would be under contract for the 2026 season.

Risner played 767 snaps at right and left guard this past season, notching a career-best 69.4 Pro Football Focus grade (fifth-highest on Bengals among players who logged 350 snaps). He was a mainstay all season and wants be in Cincinnati.

“I’ve really found a home here,” Risner said to FOX19's Charlie Goldsmith recently. “I’ve really enjoyed this season. I think it’ll be a good March for me. Personally, I’d love it if the Bengals didn’t let me get to March. That’s not my choice. The ball is in their court. I’d love to stay and be a Bengal.”

Check out the full podcast conversation below around the 19-minute mark:

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok