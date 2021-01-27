Bengals Add Playmaker, Boost Trenches in Three-Round Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs this offseason. Their offensive and defensive lines desperately need an infusion of talent. They also need to find a way to put more playmakers around star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati accomplishes all three goals in The Draft Bible's latest three-round mock draft.

First, they take Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the fifth overall selection. Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase are taken with the second and third picks, respectively.

Instead of taking Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater or Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the Bengals add the best tight end prospect we've seen in years.

They address the trenches in the second round by taking Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike with the 38th selection.

He didn't play in 2020 after declaring for the NFL Draft in September, but he is in Mobile working out for NFL teams at the Senior Bowl this week. He suffered a hip flexor issue during Tuesday's practice, but flashed his potential before suffering the injury according to draft expert Matt Miller.

Onwuzurike had 95 tackles (16 for loss) and seven sacks in 34 collegiate games. He would give the Bengals a young defensive tackle to pair with DJ Reader.

In the third round the Bengals select Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis. Davis falling to round three would be a bit surprising, but he did suffer multiple injuries in 2020 that kept him from dominating like he did in 2019.

Adding Davis in the third round would be great for a guard-needy team like the Bengals. He could be an instant upgrade to the interior of their offensive line.

Check out The Draft Bible's entire mock draft here.

