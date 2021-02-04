Kyle Pitts Draft Stock Rising, Bengals Could Target Him at No. 5

Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase? Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell?

That's the question Bengals fans have been asking for weeks when it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati has the fifth pick and plenty of options, but Sewell or Chase is the most common outcome in mock drafts.

While there's a chance that the Bengals could end up with the Oregon tackle or the former LSU star, there's also a realistic possibility that both players are off the board by the time Cincinnati is on the clock.

That was the case in our mock draft this week. Chase went to the Jets at No. 2 and Sewell landed in Miami at No. 3. The Bengals ended up taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who's arguably the best skill position player in this draft.

The 20-year-old had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games for Florida in 2020. He averaged 17.9 yards-per-reception.

He moved all over the field for the Gators and regularly beat man coverage. He has a knack for finding open lanes against zone defenses.

We aren't the only ones that believe Pitts is in play for the Bengals in round one.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has Cincinnati taking the star tight end with the fifth pick in his first mock draft. However, he has the Bengals taking Pitts, even though Sewell and Chase are still on the board.

Would they make that move? It depends on a variety of factors, including free agency.

One thing is certain: The 6-6, 245-pounder is going to be high on the Bengals' board. Most analyst and scouts believe Pitts is the best tight end prospect the NFL has seen in decades.

"I understand the Bengals need offensive line help, but they also have the 38th overall pick and loads of cap space to address that area," Zierlein wrote. "Pitts has a chance to be a generational talent and a relentless nightmare for opposing defenses."

Pitts should make an instant impact in the NFL. If Cincinnati adds a quality piece or two in the trenches during free agency, then there's no reason why they shouldn't seriously consider Pitts with the fifth overall pick.

