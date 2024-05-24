Sports Illustrated Has Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson Situations as Bengals' Biggest Remaining Roster Decisions
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson returned to the Bengals last week, despite requesting a trade in April, but Tee Higgins still hasn't signed his franchise tag as he awaits a new long-term NFL deal.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano has that as the biggest roster decision left for Cincinnati.
"Hendrickson took back his trade request and . That’s good news for Lou Anarumo’s defense," Manzano wrote. "As for Zac Taylor’s and Joe Burrow’s offense, they might not see Higgins walking around the facility any time soon. The Bengals will need to decide whether to trade one of their best playmakers or pay him top dollar, a difficult task with Ja’Marr Chase also eligible for an extension."
It would be shocking if this situation plays out any differently than it did with A.J. Green and Jessie Bates III. This is likely headed for a one-year run with Higgins on the franchise tag before letting him walk in free agency next offseason.
Higgins is set to make $21.8 million thus season. If he plays at a high level this year, the Bengals could tag him again in 2025 for just over $26 million.
Check out Manzano's entire article here.
