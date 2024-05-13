All Bengals

Bengals Receiver Tee Higgins is Only Franchise Tagged Player That Hasn't Signed Extension

The Bengals used the franchise tag on the 25-year-old in March.

James Rapien

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) at
Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) at / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is the only franchise or transition tagged player that hasn't received a long-term deal this offseason.

The Buccaneers agreed to a four-year, $84.1 million deal with Antoine Winfield on Monday afternoon, which made him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to agree to a long-term extension. If the two sides don't agree to a new deal, then he'll play on the franchise tag, which is a one-year contract worth $21.8 million.

Higgins has been working with personal trainer David Alexander at DBC Fit in Miami. It doesn't feel like the Bengals will reach a long-term deal with the 25-year-old wide receiver before the deadline, but stranger things have happened.

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  