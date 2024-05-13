Bengals Receiver Tee Higgins is Only Franchise Tagged Player That Hasn't Signed Extension
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is the only franchise or transition tagged player that hasn't received a long-term deal this offseason.
The Buccaneers agreed to a four-year, $84.1 million deal with Antoine Winfield on Monday afternoon, which made him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.
Meanwhile, the Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to agree to a long-term extension. If the two sides don't agree to a new deal, then he'll play on the franchise tag, which is a one-year contract worth $21.8 million.
Higgins has been working with personal trainer David Alexander at DBC Fit in Miami. It doesn't feel like the Bengals will reach a long-term deal with the 25-year-old wide receiver before the deadline, but stranger things have happened.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast