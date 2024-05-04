All Bengals

Alabama Offensive Lineman Lands With Bengals in Major Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Bengals lose in the divisional round based on these picks.

CINCINNATI — The 2024 NFL Draft is over and the anticipation for 2025 begins as ESPN's Jordan Reid released his way-too-early mock draft for the cycle.

Cincinnati took Alabama guard Tyler Booker at Pick 28.

"The Bengals like to attack needs a year in advance before they become big problems," Reid wrote. "That could point to interior offensive line, as starting guards Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa are both set to become free agents following the 2025 season. At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Booker is a wide-bodied blocker who has strong hands to help him sustain blocks and generate movement on the first level. During his first season as a full-time starter at left guard in 2023, he surrendered four pressures and one sack."

Another offensive lineman would mark the first time Cincinnati's gone with back-to-back opening picks there since taking Billy Price and Jonah Williams in 2018 and 2019.

Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

