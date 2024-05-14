The Athletic Names Joe Burrow as Bengals Player to Watch During NFL Offseason Workouts
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Nate Jones unveiled his players to watch during NFL offseason workouts and has Cincinnati's most important piece as his top pick.
Joe Burrow is the man to watch in the Queen City.
"Surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right wrist ended Burrow’s 2023 season after 10 games, but he has been throwing since early April and is fully cleared for everything except contact," Jones wrote about the QB. "Patience is key, however. Having a healthy Burrow by the start of the season is priority No. 1 for the Bengals, who struggled out of the gate last season as the quarterback battled a calf injury suffered during the preseason. Then the wrist injury occurred. Cincinnati is eager to return to the playoffs after going 9-8 last season and missing out. The Bengals made AFC Championship Game appearances in 2021 and 2022."
Burrow's throws last week looked pretty normal as the Bengals' training staff continues to work with him on a full return to the field ahead of a massive 2024 season.
