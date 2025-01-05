Mob Meetup at OB's House - Bengals Make Plans To Watch Sunday Games That Will Decide Their Postseason Fate
PITTSBURGH – A big day of watching football awaits the Cincinnati Bengals after they kept their playoff hopes alive Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
Following their 19-17 victory against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, players were hastily putting together plans on where to watch Sunday’s games that will determine whether their five straight wins and 9-8 record will be enough to get the Bengals into the playoffs.
“I'm watching the game at OB's house,” offensive lineman Cody Ford said while pointing at Orlando Brown Jr. “Whether he wants me there or not, I'm pulling up.”
Brown wasn’t planning on hosting a watch party.
But he hardly was opposed to it.
“It's like the mob meetup,” Brown said. “The doors will be open. We'll see who pulls up.”
The Bengals need the New York Jets to beat the visiting Miami Dolphins, and they need the Kansas City Chiefs to win on the road against the Denver Broncos.
The Jets are favored by 1 point. The Chiefs are 11-point underdogs due to the fact that are resting their starters with the No. 1 seed already clinched.
Brown, who played for Kansas City in 2021-22, said he was about to hit up some of his former teammates and ask for help.
“I'm sending out a mass f--king text,” Brown said. “There's some guys that are going to be playing that haven't had the opportunity to play. They're gonna be hearing from me.
“I might message Aaron Rodgers, too, and get his next Peru trip,” Brown said. “Hopefully everybody takes care of business for us.”
Tee Higgins said if the snow isn’t too bad, he wants to watch the game with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
It could be their final act together as members of the organization.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said he’s not going anywhere.
“My parents are here and I’m going to watch it with them and kick my feet up,” he said. “My teammates will probably want to watch with me, but that’s where I’m going to be.”
Head coach Zac Taylor and his assistants will be working and grinding like they would any other day after a game.
They know if they get in they will play the Buffalo Bills, so they will start breaking down film of Josh Allen and Co.
Asked if it will feel awkward to be rooting for the Chiefs, a team that has beaten them three games in a row, beginning with the 2022 AFC Championship Game, Taylor employed semantics.
“I’ll be rooting against the Broncos and rooting against the Dolphins,” he said. “That’s how I look at it.”
What are the Bengals capable of doing if they make it into the playoffs?
“They’re capable of everything,” Taylor said. “They’re not going to want us in this tournament. I promise you.”
