One NFL Playoff Injury Exposes One of Bengals’ Biggest Offseason Needs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals need to re-sign Joe Flacco.

Keeping the veteran quarterback in Cincinnati should be one of the top priorities on their offseason to do list. Saturday's game between the Broncos and Bills was a reminder of how important a backup quarterback can be.

The Broncos beat the Bills 33-30 on Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship Game. It was a tight game that went down to the wire and was ultimately decided in overtime. Denver is just two wins from a Super Bowl title—but they lost their starting quarterback.

Bo Nix suffered an ankle fracture and will undergo surgery on Tuesday. That means Jarrett Stidham will start for the Broncos next week when they host the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots or Texans.

"He’s ready. He’s ready," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters after revealing Nix's injury. "I’ve said this at the beginning of the season, I feel like I have a [No.] 2 [quarterback] that’s capable of starting for a handful of, a number of teams. I know he feels the same way. So watch out. Just watch."

Whether or not Stidham has success is one thing, but Payton and the Broncos clearly believe in him. They signed him to a 2-year, $12 million contract last March. Teams sign their backup quarterback to that type of contract because you believe in him.

It's exactly why the Bengals should do everything they can to keep Flacco. He's a proven quarterback that won't flinch in big moments. Head coach Zac Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff believes in him. If the Bengals lose Joe Burrow in the playoffs next season, Flacco would be confident in his ability to guide the team to victory. Players in that locker room also believe in him.

The Broncos may get crushed without Nix. They also may continue their playoff run. Anything can happen in the playoffs—and it's up to the Bengals to make sure they're in position to overcome an injury to their star quarterback.

Flacco should be near the top of their offseason priority list. They should offer him a 2-year, $12 million deal with incentives that could get him even more cash.

The Bengals want to be in win-now mode. They want to get back to the playoffs and be in the Super Bowl mix next season. Re-signing Flacco should be part of that plan.

