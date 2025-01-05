Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Starts Fast, Bengals Defense Steps Up In 19-17 Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast on offense and the defense sealed the deal late in the fourth quarter as Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 19-17 to keep their season alive.
The Bengals are 9-8 on the season. They've won five-straight games.
Here are our postgame observations:
Hendrickson Seals the Deal
Trey Hendrickson was disruptive all night, finishing with 3.5 sacks and four quarterback hits. He has an NFL-leading 17.5 sacks on the season.
Two of Hendrickson's sacks came during key moments of the fourth quarter, including one on the Steelers' final possession.
A month and three days after the Bengals' defense gave up 37 points to the Steelers offense, Lou Anarumo's crew only gave up two touchdowns, forced five punts and had the game clinching fourth-down stop with 11 seconds left with the Bengals clinging to a 19-17 lead.
Great Start
Burrow went 6-for-6 for 64 yards and one touchdown on the Bengals' opening drive. He found Chase for a 12-yard touchdown.
Burrow started the game 12-for-12 for 94 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter. Cincinnati led 10-0 after the opening quarter.
Burrow completed 37-of-46 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Offense Stalls
The Bengals' offense moved the ball effectively throughout the game, but was forced to settle for four field goals.
Cincinnati controlled most of the game, but their inability to score touchdowns kept Pittsburgh in it. The Bengals finished just one of four in the red zone, settling for three field goals and one touchdown.
Key Turnover
The Bengals lost the turnover battle 2-1. Pittsburgh took advantage of a special teams gaffe by Cincinnati when the ball hit DJ Ivey's foot on a punt. It led to a Steelers field goal that cut the Bengals' lead to 19-17.
Record-Setting Season
Chase had 10 receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. He's the first receiver in team history to have 1,700+ yards receiving, finishing the year with 1,708 yards.
Key Injury
Tee Higgins aggravated his ankle injury in the second half and didn't return. He finished with four catches for 54 yards. The offense struggled after Higgins left the game.
They had to punt on back-to-back drives late in the fourth quarter.
