Bengals Move Up in Week 12 Power Rankings Following Road Win Over Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 11 and moved up in Sports Illustrated's power rankings in the process.

Cincinnati's 11th this week following the win. They were 13th last week.

"The Bengals have been one of the trickiest teams to place on this list throughout the year, and I could entertain the argument that they deserve to be higher based on how they’ve performed without Ja’Marr Chase," Conor Orr wrote. "Ultimately, they could emerge, just like they did last year, as a fierce contender without garnering much of our attention during the regular season. They still have a top-10-ish defense and a top-five-ish offense, and they survived a T.J. Watt onslaught Sunday, which is difficult for any traditional pocket passer. Their game against Tennessee, a rematch of the thrilling AFC divisional round matchup from last year, will provide many answers."

Cincinnati has won four of their last five games. They started slow, but they've rebounded to put themselves in position to make another run toward the playoffs.

