CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black.

Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top tight end. Georgia TE Darnell Washington is second at the position with the No. 38 consensus ranking.

"The Notre Dame offense has been up and down this season, but Mayer has been their best player," ESPN's Mel Kiper wrote last week when he ranked Mayer eighth overall. "He has 47 catches for 580 yards and six scores. NFL teams want tight ends who can stretch the deep middle of the field -- and block well enough to line up next to offensive tackles. That's Mayer, who can be a force in the red zone. Linebackers simply can't cover him (and safeties struggle with his size). Mayer had 71 catches for 840 yards and seven scores in 2021. He has a wide catch radius and could produce as a pass-catcher in the NFL. He's a complete tight end."

Mayer is from nearby Independence, Kentucky, and played at Covington Catholic High School.

His favorite team and quarterback reside in the 513 area code. Watch him rundown some answers in a speed question round, including a whiff on spelling Cincinnati.

