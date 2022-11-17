CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals could lose offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to a head coaching job this offseason.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero listed Callahan as one of the top head-coaching candidates for the upcoming cycle.

"The son of longtime NFL coach Bill Callahan," Pelisserro wrote. "Brian Callahan has paved his own path in the NFL, starting in Denver, where he forged a close relationship with Peyton Manning and was part of the Super Bowl 50-winning team as an offensive assistant. Zac Taylor, who brought Callahan to Cincinnati in 2019, calls the plays, but Callahan plays a big role in game planning. The Broncos interviewed him for their head coaching job last January and Callahan impressed."

Callahan took that interview with the Broncos while Cincinnati forged its AFC title run.

Don't be surprised if he takes more than one call this time around, Cincinnati's rare coordinator-continuity could be ending in 2023.

