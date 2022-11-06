Joe Burrow Updates Ja'Marr Chase's Injury Timeline Following 42-21 win Over Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gave an update on injured wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase following the team's 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.
The duo won't get reunited for the next game against Pittsburgh, but they are optimistic about his hip injury.
"Mind's good, [he] feels good," Burrow said. "We're gonna take it slow. I know it feels good. And he wants to get back out there, but it's a long process. So we'll see when he comes back ... maybe after the bye, we'll see physically"
Burrow was surgical on Sunday, passing for 206 yards on 22-of-28 passing in the victory.
Watch his full media session below.
