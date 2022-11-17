Zac Taylor: 'Trust Me, We Talked To' Larry Ogunjobi

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals wanted to bring defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi back in the offseason. Alas, head coach Zac Taylor told the media this week that things just didn't work out.

"We all love Larry. This locker room, this coaching staff, this whole building had a lot of love for Larry. He's playing at an incredibly high level. It's not surprising to see. Sometimes it just doesn't always fit together, but trust me, we talked to Larry. We really like Larry. And ultimately he went to Pittsburgh."

Ogunjobi is on pace for similar tackle production this season (22 so far, 49 in 2021), but has just 0.5 sacks compared to seven during his lone Bengals season.

"Larry's worked so hard for everything he's gotten—he's the easiest guy in the world to pull for, outside of playing against him," Taylor continued. "I've got a lot of respect for him. I loved having him in the locker room the year we had him. It just works out he's playing for a different team now. But trust me, we think very highly of Larry."

Ogunjobi only signed a one-year deal in Pittsburgh, so maybe the two sides will pick talks back up in 2023. Taylor joked about the mauler playing for Cincinnati's hated rival.

"Yeah," Taylor said about trying to steer him anywhere but Pittsburgh. "That would have been helpful."

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Following Monday Night Loss to Browns

Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Tearing ACL

Steelers Trade for Former Bengals First Round Pick

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok