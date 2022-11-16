Joe Burrow: 'I Personally Like Playing on Turf' Fields

CINCINNATI — A litany of active and retired NFL players spoke out against artificial turf fields in recent weeks.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow confirmed that he notices a difference between grass and "slit-film" turf fields, like the one at Paycor Stadium.

"Yeah, you do notice," Burrow said on Wednesday. "The field quality is the first thing you notice when you walk out there. Kind of changes the cleats you wear changes how you cut, how you run routes all the above."

The most serious injury of Burrow's football career did not happen on turf. Burrow tore his ACL on Washington's grass field in 2020, and the QB admittedly said he likes playing on turf but that all NFL surfaces should be uniform.

"I think having universal turf would be a great thing for us as players," Burrow declared. "I don't know the stats on injuries or anything based off of the playing surface. I personally like playing on turf. But I do wish that each stadium had the same turf."

Burrow has shown his wheels on the Paycor Stadium surface multiple times in his 30-plus starts as a Bengal.

"I don't know," he said about why he likes playing on turf. "Just feels faster to me."

