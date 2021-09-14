Bengals Ranked Lower Than Expected in Week 2 Power Rankings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Vikings on Sunday, but their 27-24 overtime win didn't have much impact in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings.

Cincinnati moved up one spot from No. 29 to No. 28 in the rankings.

"Joe Burrow is, in a football sense, nothing short of heroic, coming back after his catastrophic knee injury behind an equally patchwork offensive line and dealing Minnesota an upset loss in the season opener," Conor Orr wrote. "Burrow was clobbered again, sacked another five times and hit seven but Zac Taylor may be able to scrape something by offensively if the running game continues to hum. The long touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase not only dispelled the ridiculous notion that the draft’s best receiver forgot how to catch, but showed what the 2020 No. 1 pick could do from a clean pocket."

The Bengals jumped the Jaguars, who were embarrassed by Houston. They're also ahead of the Jets, Giants and Texans. Detroit, Atlanta and Washington are all ranked ahead of Cincinnati.

