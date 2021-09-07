Bengals Ranked Near Bottom of the League in Latest Power Rankings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to surprise people in 2021 after five straight losing seasons.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow is 100% healthy after suffering a gruesome season-ending knee injury in November. He has plenty of weapons to throw to, including Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase.

Cincinnati also added key pieces on defense in free agency. They're banking on guys like Trey Hendrickson, Larry Ogunjobi and Chidobe Awuzie to make an instant impact.

Despite the changes, the Bengals are 29th in Sports Illustrated's final preseason power rankings. Only the Jets, Lions and Texans were lower.

One voter had the Bengals 26th, while another ranked them 30th.

The Browns are ranked 6th overall, which led the AFC North. The Ravens are right behind them (7th) and the Steelers are 14th.

Check out the complete rankings here.

