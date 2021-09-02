Bengals Re-Sign Mike Thomas, Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released wide receiver Mike Thomas on Wednesday, but he wasn't gone for long. Cincinnati announced that they re-signed the veteran on Thursday, roughly 20 hours after terminating his contract.
To make room for Thomas on the 53-man roster, the Bengals placed defensive end Khalid Kareem on injured reserve. Kareem will miss at least three games with a shoulder injury.
The Notre Dame product flashed his potential in Sunday's preseason finale, tallying a sack and a pass deflection on the Dolphins' first possession. He didn't play much more because he suffered the shoulder injury, which is a big blow to the Bengals' defensive line rotation.
