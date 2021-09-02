September 2, 2021
Bengals Re-Sign Mike Thomas, Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve

Cincinnati always planned on re-signing Thomas following Wednesday's release.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released wide receiver Mike Thomas on Wednesday, but he wasn't gone for long. Cincinnati announced that they re-signed the veteran on Thursday, roughly 20 hours after terminating his contract. 

To make room for Thomas on the 53-man roster, the Bengals placed defensive end Khalid Kareem on injured reserve. Kareem will miss at least three games with a shoulder injury. 

The Notre Dame product flashed his potential in Sunday's preseason finale, tallying a sack and a pass deflection on the Dolphins' first possession. He didn't play much more because he suffered the shoulder injury, which is a big blow to the Bengals' defensive line rotation. 

For more on the Bengals' 53-man roster, watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

-----

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) tackles him during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
