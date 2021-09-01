Bengals Make Two Surprising Cuts to Clear Path for Waiver Claims

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made two surprising cuts on Wednesday, terminating the contract of wide receiver Mike Thomas and waiving first-year wide-out Trenton Irwin.

They made the moves to clear two roster spots for cornerback Nick McCloud and defensive end Wyatt Ray. The Bengals acquired both players on waivers from Buffalo and Tennessee, respectively.

Cincinnati also announced 15 of their 16 practice squad spots. The final spot could be for a quarterback—they only have two (Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen) on the roster.

There's a chance that Irwin and/or Thomas could ultimately return to the roster or the practice squad. The Bengals only have five wide receivers on their 53-man roster.

The roster maneuvering is far from over with the regular season opener just 11 days away.

