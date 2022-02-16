Bengals Sign Head Coach Zac Taylor to Contract Extension Through 2026 Season
The Bengals signed head coach Zac Taylor to a four-year extension on Wednesday morning. He's now under contract through the 2026 season.
“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. “The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He's brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”
Taylor led the Bengals to a 10-7 regular season record in 2021. They won the AFC North division for the first time since 2015. They also won their third AFC Championship in team history.
