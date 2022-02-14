Skip to main content

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati lost to Los Angeles 23-20.

LOS ANGELES — So close. 

There were a lot of big plays that could've changed the outcome of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but if Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had another half second to throw on 4th-and-1, he would've had the time to throw to a wide open Ja'Marr Chase. 

The rookie wide receiver was streaking down the field and Jalen Ramsey fell down. 

Check out two different screen grabs of the play below. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Ernest Jones (50) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow Super Bowl
Joe Burrow Super Bowl
Joe Burrow
Tee Higgins
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
