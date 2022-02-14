Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI Loss: 'I Could Have Played Better'

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — Joe Burrow limped to the podium on Sunday night at SoFi stadium about an hour after the Rams clinched their second Super Bowl title by beating the Bengals 23-20.

The 25-year-old sat down, took a deep breath and proceeded to handle the worst loss of his professional career

“It hurts," Burrow said. "We put a lot of work into going out there and executing and performing well and it didn’t turn out the way we wanted. So, it’s disappointing.”

Burrow was under constant pressure in the second half. He injured his right knee and was sacked six times (seven times total).

The second-year quarterback didn't blame his offensive line after the loss. He didn't point fingers at the coaches or officials. Instead, he accepted the blame.

“I’m disappointed in my performance overall," Burrow said. "I thought I could have played better, give us a better chance to win but, you live, and you learn.”

The Bengals are hoping they learn from this loss and Burrow admits it'll fuel him in the offseason, but he isn't going to let the loss take away from what the team accomplished this year.

“I watched A Football Life of Kurt Warner last week," Burrow said. "I kind of thought about this in the locker room when they lost one [Super Bowl], and later within the documentary he said that they let it sting too much and that they didn’t celebrate what they accomplished. Obviously it stings, but you know we had a great year, and it didn’t come out this last game like we wanted to, but I think, we still have something to celebrate.”

For more on the game, watch our postgame report below.

