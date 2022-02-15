Look: Bengals Fans Greet Team at Paul Brown Stadium After Loss in Super Bowl LVI
The Bengals got back to Cincinnati on Monday night following their 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
They were greeted by hundreds of Bengals fans. Watch videos of Joe Burrow, C.J. Uzomah and the rest of the team below.
