Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Hall of Famer Tony Dungy Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals lost to the Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. 

The officials threw multiple flags in the closing minutes, including a penalty on linebacker Logan Wilson that extended the Rams' final scoring drive. 

Hall of Famer Tony Dungy wasn't happy with the officials after the game.

"The officials were determined to ignore every violation when the ball was in play and only call false starts, delay of game and taunting," Dungy tweeted. "They maintained that posture for 58 minutes and 39 seconds. Then they started officiating. That was bad."

