Super Bowl Heartbreak: Bengals Squander Second Half Lead, Fall to Rams 23-20

INGELWOOD, CALIF. — The Bengals were just minutes away from their first World Championship, but Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the Rams had other plans.

Stafford led the Rams on a 15-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to Kupp with 1:29 left remaining and Los Angeles beat Cincinnati 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals led for most of the second half, but their defense was unable to get the stop they needed to secure the victory.

They nearly stopped the Rams’ offense on multiple occasions inside the red zone, but they were called for holding, pass interference and unnecessary roughness on three separate plays. That allowed Los Angeles to inch closer to the goal line, before ultimately punching it in for the game winning touchdown.

The Bengals got the ball back with 1:29 left, but were unable to move the ball into field goal range. They turned the ball over on downs at the Rams' 49-yard line.

Pressure

The Rams' defensive line struggled to get pressure on Burrow early in the game, but that changed in the second half. Los Angeles sacked the Bengals' star six times in the second half, which included a play that caused Burrow to grab his right knee and limp off the field.

He stayed in the game, but Cincinnati's offense was unable to move the ball consistently because they were getting dominated in the trenches.

Tee Time

Tee Higgins finished with four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

He beat Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that gave Cincinnati their first lead of the game. It's the longest touchdown that Ramsey has given up in his career.

Money Mac

Evan McPherson was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goal attempts on Sunday, which gives him 14 made field goals in the playoffs. That ties Adam Vinatieri's record for most made field goals in the postseason.

McPherson was a perfect 14-for-14 in the playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Super Bowl LVI

Micah Parsons Critical of Joe Burrow Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Frank Pollack Weighs in on Bengals' Offensive Line

How Bengals Can Attempt to Slow Down Aaron Donald in Super Bowl

Tyler Boyd Praises Jalen Ramsey Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Robert Griffin III Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Tony Dungy Praises Bengals' Locker Room Culture

Exclusive: Tim Krumrie Weighs in on the Bengals' Super Bowl Chances

Exclusive: Andrew Whitworth Reflects on Time With Bengals Ahead of Super Bowl

Joe Cool: Burrow Downplays Game Prep Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Watch: Multiple Bengals Mic'd Up for AFC Championship Win Over Chiefs

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Super Bowl LVI

Andrew Whitworth Looking Forward to Facing Bengals in Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Strived to be Like Tom Brady in One Key Area

Evan McPherson Files for 'Money Mac' Trademark

Tom Brady Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness Ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow: "Go Win It All"

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

How Lou Anarumo Shut Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Bengals Underdogs in Super Bowl Matchup Against Rams

Bengals to Play Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Title Win Over Chiefs

Listen: Hoard & Lapham's Radio Call of McPherson's Game Winner

Instant Reaction: Bengals Super Bowl Bound After OT Win Over Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs in AFC Title Game

Bengals' D-Line Transformation Critical to Success

Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday

Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game

What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright

Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver

Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast