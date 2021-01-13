Another NFL Team Has Joined the Jaguars in Pursuit of Urban Meyer

CINCINNATI — The Jacksonville Jaguars were hoping Urban Meyer would become their next head coach in the coming days. It turns out they have some competition.

The Los Angeles Chargers are also in the mix for Meyer according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

"As the spotlight shines on Urban Meyer and the Jaguars, this is interesting: The Chargers have continued to look into and explore Meyer as a candidate," Rapoport tweeted. "The two sides have spoken recently."

Meyer currently works for Fox Sports and is in Los Angeles regularly. The Chargers have more talent on their roster than the Jaguars and are considered a much more stable organization.

Combine that with Rookie of the Year favorite Justin Herbert and there are a lot of reasons why Meyer might pick Los Angeles over Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and over $80 million in cap space.

The Jacksonville and Los Angeles vacancies are considered the two best openings in the sport.

There are some concerns about Jaguars owner Shad Khan getting involved with the football decisions. If Meyer is worried about that or simply enjoys being in Los Angeles, then the Chargers would be a great fit.

He's familiar with the Jacksonville area from his days at the University of Florida.

Meyer is reportedly weighing his options and asked the Jags for $12 million per season. If he can stabilize their organization and build a winner, then he'd be worth every penny.

Meyer could be using the Chargers to up the ante, but there are legitimate reasons why Los Angeles could be a better fit than Jacksonville.

