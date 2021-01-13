Another NFL Team Has Joined the Jaguars in Pursuit of Urban Meyer

NewsAll Bengals+
Search

NFL News: Chargers Interested in Urban Meyer

Meyer is being courted by multiple NFL teams
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Jacksonville Jaguars were hoping Urban Meyer would become their next head coach in the coming days. It turns out they have some competition. 

The Los Angeles Chargers are also in the mix for Meyer according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. 

"As the spotlight shines on Urban Meyer and the Jaguars, this is interesting: The Chargers have continued to look into and explore Meyer as a candidate," Rapoport tweeted. "The two sides have spoken recently."

Meyer currently works for Fox Sports and is in Los Angeles regularly. The Chargers have more talent on their roster than the Jaguars and are considered a much more stable organization. 

Combine that with Rookie of the Year favorite Justin Herbert and there are a lot of reasons why Meyer might pick Los Angeles over Jacksonville. 

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and over $80 million in cap space. 

The Jacksonville and Los Angeles vacancies are considered the two best openings in the sport.

There are some concerns about Jaguars owner Shad Khan getting involved with the football decisions. If Meyer is worried about that or simply enjoys being in Los Angeles, then the Chargers would be a great fit. 

He's familiar with the Jacksonville area from his days at the University of Florida. 

Meyer is reportedly weighing his options and asked the Jags for $12 million per season. If he can stabilize their organization and build a winner, then he'd be worth every penny. 

Meyer could be using the Chargers to up the ante, but there are legitimate reasons why Los Angeles could be a better fit than Jacksonville. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Shares Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Mixon Gives His Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft

Joe Burrow Chimes in on the 2019 LSU vs. 2020 Alabama Debate

Bengals to interview Former Pro Bowler For Defensive Line Coaching Job

WATCH: Joe Burrow on His Health, the Bengals' Future and Zac Taylor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Former football head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
News

Another NFL Team Has Joined the Jaguars in Pursuit of Urban Meyer

Feb 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (QB07) and Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (QB02) watch from the sidelines during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

PFF Ranks Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa's Outlook Moving Forward

Mike Brown, Zac Taylor, Duke Tobin
GM Report

The Bengals Can't Do the Bare Minimum This Offseason

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for a receiver in the end zone against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Burrow's Progress, the Latest Coaching News and a Look at the Bengals' Cap Space

Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts
GM Report

Bengals Pass on Joe Burrow's Former Teammate in Latest Mock Draft

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

A Breakdown of What the Next Few Months Will Look Like for Joe Burrow

Nov 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; ESPN talks with Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Joe Burrow Comments on Potential Reunion With LSU Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Screen Shot 2021-01-12 at 12.34.40 PM
News

Watch: Joe Burrow on His Health, the Offseason, Zac Taylor and the Bengals' Future