Cincinnati Bengals Legend Willie Anderson Named Hall of Fame Semi-Finalist

Willie Anderson was named one of the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Tuesday.

It's his third consecutive year reaching the semifinals as he eyes his second-straight run to the finals.

Anderson is one of the most underrated offensive tackles of all-time. He was a four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

He was taken by the Bengals in the first round of the 1996 draft. He went on to play 181 games for Cincinnati, which is the eighth most in franchise history.

The newly inducted Bengals Ring of Honor member anchored the Bengals offensive line for twelve years (1996-2007). He played 15 games against Hall of Fame pass rushers and only allowed one sack.

Anderson is one of the 28 modern era semifinalists and one of three offensive linemen selected to move forward in the Pro Football Hall of Fame process.

The semifinalists are voted on through Tuesday, December 13th. The field is then cut to the final 15. The 2023 inductees are chosen from the finalists on January 17th.

Former Bengals Legend Ken Riley has his spot secured as a finalist. Riley is one of three senior candidates nominated for the finals earlier this year.

Riley spent his entire career (1969-83) in Cincinnati, finishing with 65 interceptions and 18 fumble recoveries. His 65 picks are the fifth-most in NFL history and the most one player has had for the same team.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip

Joe Burrow Reveals One Nickname He Doesn't Like

NFL Network Names Bengals OC Brian Callahan Top Head Coach Candidate

Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals Not Ready to Announce Punter Decision Ahead of Sunday's Game With Steelers

Zac Taylor: 'Trust Me, We Talked To' Larry Ogunjobi

Joe Burrow: 'I Personally Like Playing on Turf' Fields

Joe Burrow Mentions Two Big Differences Ahead of Bengals' Rematch With Steelers

Bengals Workout Three Players, Including Veteran Defensive Tackle Darius Philon

Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise for Lamar Jackson With Bengals and Ravens on Bye

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok