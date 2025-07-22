Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Preview: Who Will Emerge at Guard?
CINCINNATI --- Another year, another season of questioning a position on the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line.
The Bengals made the call to part ways with right guard Alex Cappa earlier this offseason after he dramatically struggled last season and along with left guard Cordell Volson, ranked among the lowest graded at the position throughout 2024.
The consensus of fans and those who cover the team believed this meant that the team would make a move in free agency to address the guard position especially after comments that Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin made at the Senior Bowl back in February.
"We're going to add to the position. For sure there will be competition at those positions, we have to evaluate who will come back and who will not come back. It's a spot that we're focused on," Tobin said. "We're going to continue working with guys that we have on the roster, and we are going to try to evaluate how to get better with guys that aren't currently on the roster, and whether that's young guys from the draft, whether that's free agents, we'll look at all options, but we're going to add to that group. We're defenitely going to add to that group."
Fast-forward to now and Tobin and the Bengals have done little in terms of adding proven talent to the guard position of the offensive line. The team added veteran Lucas Patrick in free agency. He's been an average player in the NFL, but appears to be the favorite to start at right guard. They're also putting huge pressure on this years third round pick Dylan Fairchild. The rookie out of Georgia is the favorite to start at left guard.
Fairchild has little to no competition at left guard, where as the right guard position will see a competition between the aforementioned Patrick and Cody Ford who re-signed with the team on a two-year deal this offseason. Patrick was playing with the first team offense during OTAs.
It is important to note that note that not much stock should be placed into camp battle standings in early June practices, however the concerns come from the fact that depth has already begun to be tested with Patricks injury. Cordell Volson is another veteran in the mix and could settle in as the backup left guard.
The Bengals are banking on Patrick being better than Cappa was last season. However, it is a shame that the Bengals outright refuse to add players that would instantly make the offensive line better like Dalton Risner or Brandon Scherff. Risner made it clear he'd love to play for the Bengals.
We'll start to get some answers this week with training camp starting on Wednesday.
