Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Line Receives Major Praise in Final 2025 Rankings

CINCINNATI ---- The Bengals were a heavily flawed team in 2025, as their 6-11 record would indicate. Those flaws do not reside on the offensive line, though, for once.

As the season progressed, we continuously witnessed something we had wanted for so long: improvement on the offensive line, and one outlet took notice as well.

Pro Football Sports Network released their list of the highest graded offensive lines in the NFL by their metrics, and the Bengals finished at 7 with an overall grade of 79.7, finishing only behind the Rams, Bears, Steelers, Broncos, Bills, and Cowboys respectively.

The highest-graded NFL offensive lines this season, according to PFSN's OL Impact Metric:



🛡️ Rams - 90.0

🛡️ Bears - 87.0

🛡️ Steelers - 85.0

🛡️ Broncos - 81.3

🛡️ Bills - 80.9

🛡️ Cowboys - 80.3

🛡️ Bengals - 79.7

🛡️ Panthers - 78.3

🛡️ Colts - 76.1

🛡️ Dolphins - 75.3 pic.twitter.com/BqygINrGyW — PFSN (@PFSN365) January 6, 2026

When diving into the analytics of this ranking, the Bengals finished 14th in the league in sacks allowed with 36 and a sack percentage of 5.3% that ranked 9th in the NFL.

What makes these numbers especially pleasant for the Bengals is that they ranked 2nd across the NFL in dropbacks with 688, with the Cardinals finishing first with 745, but an offensive line ranking of 23rd.

To say the O-line improved this year under new line coach Scott Peters is an understatement. This group saw real development take place with second-year right tackle Amarius Mims, who continues to evolve both as a pass-blocker and especially as a run-blocker.

Mims is absolutely the future of this unit along with rookie Dylan Fairchild, who consistently improved and ultimately exceeded expectations in his first year in the league.

You add these two developments to the steady performances of Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle, Ted Karras at center, and the solid play of newcomer Dalton Risner, and this looks like the group that fans have been clamoring to have for Joe Burrow ever since he joined the team.

Now let's hope the front office can keep it together by retaining Risner this offseason.

