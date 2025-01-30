'Definitely Going To Add To That Group' - Duke Tobin Acknowledges Bengals Lacking Guard Play
CINCINNATI — Duke Tobin answered an array of questions from The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway this week and was adamant Cincinnati plans to address the guard position over the coming months.
One could argue the Bengals had the worst guards in the NFL last season. According to PFF, Alex Cappa finished last among all NFL guards in pressures (51), hurries (36), and sacks allowed (eight, tied with Houston's Shaq Mason).
Cordell Volson wasn't much better than Cappa—he actually ranked second in total pressures allowed among guards (43) and gave up six sacks (t-third worst). Both spots are worthy of upgrades in 2025.
"The way that we play, it requires a firm pocket and we've hired a new offensive line coach (Scott Peters). We believe in him," Tobin said to Conway. "He's really an impressive guy when you get to know him. We're hopeful that there can be some improvements made technique-wise with him. We're going to add to the position. For sure there will be competition at those positions, we have to evaluate who will come back and who will not come back. It's a spot that we're focused on.
"We're going to continue working with guys that we have on the roster, and we are going to try to evaluate how to get better with guys that aren't currently on the roster, and whether that's young guys from the draft, whether that's free agents, we'll look at all options, but we're going to add to that group. We're definitely going to add to that group."
There are a bunch of veteran guard options Cincinnati could slot in for one year while drafting for the future.
It would be shocking if one of the Bengals' free-agent signings isn't an interior blocker. Check out Conway's full conversation with Tobin here.
