Detroit Lions Take Shot at Cincinnati Bengals Following 37-24 Win at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Lions 37-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Detroit led 28-3 going into the fourth quarter and never trailed in the victory.
Plenty of Lions fans made the four hour drive (262 miles) to watch Detroit improve to 4-1. The Lions' social media team took a shot at the Bengals' famous saying "Who Dey" after the win.
"We Dey," they wrote with a picture of predominantly Lions fans at Paycor Stadium. Check out the photo below:
Losing Streak
The Bengals scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but struggled for the first three quarters, scoring just three points.
Cincinnati scored 16 points in their first 11 quarters with Jake Browning at quarterback. They scored 21 points in the fourth quarter against the Lions, but the game was out of reach at that moment.
“Disappointing on offense. We’ve hung our defense out to dry a couple times in the first half three games in a row," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "To hold them to 14 points at halftime, seven of them coming off a turnover and short field and then starting the second half with another turnover and giving them a short field and points — that’s my job. I call the plays on offense, I put this thing together. I’ve got to be better for this football team. It just hasn’t been good enough. I put that on myself, and we’ve got to get that fixed. I’m confident that we’re going to get it fixed. It’s disappointing and frustrating that again that we’ve scored three points three weeks in a row in the first half. You’re not going to win against these teams we’ve been playing against when you do that. So, that’s my responsibility to get that fixed and find a way to score some more points and getting that done.”
Meanwhile, Browning dismissed the idea that it was Taylor's fault. He took blame for the three interceptions he threw when the Bengals trailed by 11 points or fewer and the game was still up for grabs.
"No, that's on me. I appreciate him saying that, but I need to play better," Browning said. "There’s literally no hiding from that and I don’t care if every person on the team says they need to play better—it starts with me playing better at the quarterback position and not putting our team in difficult situations. There’s no hiding from that and it is what it is. I appreciate him saying that, but it’s not on him. It’s on me and I need to stop throwing interceptions.”
The Bengals will try to snap their losing streak on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. They're double-digit underdogs for a second-straight game.
