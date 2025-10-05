Postgame Observations: Too Little, Too Late for Bengals in 37-24 Loss to Lions
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Lions 37-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. They fall to 2-3 on the season. They've lost three-straight games without Joe Burrow.
Here are our postgame observations:
Jake Browning Struggles Again
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning didn't even give the team a chance on Sunday. He struggled throughout the game, completing 26-of-40 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He threw three interceptions and has eight interceptions in 14 quarters of football.
All three of Browning's touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.
The Bengals punted three times and Browning threw two interceptions in the first half before they scored their first points of the game—a 50-yard field goal by Evan McPherson as time expired in the second quarter.
At one point in the second quarter, Browning had more interceptions (2) than yards-per-attempt (1.8).
The Bengals entered Sunday's game hoping to get Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the rest of their weapons involved early. That didn't happen for most of the game. Chase had four catches for 31 yards at halftime. He also had two tackles in the first half—following Browning interceptions.
Fourth Quarter Rally
Browning's best throw of the day came in the fourth quarter—a scramble drill where he found Chase for a 15-yard touchdown.
Browning also connected with Chase on a 64-yard touchdown later in the fourth quarter to cut the Lions lead to 28-17.
Chase finished with six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three tackles—all three came on Browning interceptions.
All three of the Bengals' touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. Browning connected with Chase on two scores and then found Higgins for a two-yard touchdown that cut the deficit 35-24.
After not scoring a touchdown on 19-straight possessions, the Bengals scored touchdowns on three-straight possessions. The streak was broken when Browning was sacked for a safety with less than two minutes remaining.
Defense Gives Bengals a Chance
The Bengals' defense was far from perfect, but they held their own against a tough Lions' offense. They sacked Jared Goff four times, with Trey Hendrickson bringing him down twice. Hendrickson also forced a fumble that the Bengals recovered in the first half.
Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai both had sacks and Cincinnati finished with seven quarterback hits. Pressuring Goff was a requirement if they were going to have a chance of winning on Sunday. Hendrickson finished with two sacks, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Dememtrius Knight Jr. led the way with eight tackles.
The Bengals' defense was put into some tough spots, but they held up well considering the circumstances they were in—short fields due to turnovers, etc.
Up Next
The Bengals hope to end their losing streak at three games on Sunday, Oct. 12 when they travel to Green Bay to play the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.
