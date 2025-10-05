All Bengals

Postgame Observations: Too Little, Too Late for Bengals in 37-24 Loss to Lions

The Bengals have lost three-straight games and continue to struggle without Joe Burrow.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) reacts to a false start penalty in the second quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) reacts to a false start penalty in the second quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Lions 37-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. They fall to 2-3 on the season. They've lost three-straight games without Joe Burrow.

Here are our postgame observations:

Jake Browning Struggles Again

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning didn't even give the team a chance on Sunday. He struggled throughout the game, completing 26-of-40 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He threw three interceptions and has eight interceptions in 14 quarters of football.

All three of Browning's touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals punted three times and Browning threw two interceptions in the first half before they scored their first points of the game—a 50-yard field goal by Evan McPherson as time expired in the second quarter.

At one point in the second quarter, Browning had more interceptions (2) than yards-per-attempt (1.8).

The Bengals entered Sunday's game hoping to get Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the rest of their weapons involved early. That didn't happen for most of the game. Chase had four catches for 31 yards at halftime. He also had two tackles in the first half—following Browning interceptions.

Fourth Quarter Rally

Browning's best throw of the day came in the fourth quarter—a scramble drill where he found Chase for a 15-yard touchdown.

Browning also connected with Chase on a 64-yard touchdown later in the fourth quarter to cut the Lions lead to 28-17.

Chase finished with six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three tackles—all three came on Browning interceptions.

All three of the Bengals' touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. Browning connected with Chase on two scores and then found Higgins for a two-yard touchdown that cut the deficit 35-24.

After not scoring a touchdown on 19-straight possessions, the Bengals scored touchdowns on three-straight possessions. The streak was broken when Browning was sacked for a safety with less than two minutes remaining.

Defense Gives Bengals a Chance

The Bengals' defense was far from perfect, but they held their own against a tough Lions' offense. They sacked Jared Goff four times, with Trey Hendrickson bringing him down twice. Hendrickson also forced a fumble that the Bengals recovered in the first half.

Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai both had sacks and Cincinnati finished with seven quarterback hits. Pressuring Goff was a requirement if they were going to have a chance of winning on Sunday. Hendrickson finished with two sacks, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Dememtrius Knight Jr. led the way with eight tackles.

The Bengals' defense was put into some tough spots, but they held up well considering the circumstances they were in—short fields due to turnovers, etc.

Up Next

The Bengals hope to end their losing streak at three games on Sunday, Oct. 12 when they travel to Green Bay to play the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News