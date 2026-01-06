Zac Taylor Addresses Bengals’ Potential Interest in Re-Signing Joe Flacco

CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco was a bright spot for the Bengals in 2025.

The Bengals traded for Flacco in October after a 2-3 start. Joe Burrow was injured, Jake Browning was struggling and the veteran quarterback instantly made an impact. Flacco helped guide the Bengals to a 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. That was a high point of a season filled with lows.

Zac Taylor is hoping the veteran returns to Cincinnati next season.

"I would hope that he’s back, yeah," Taylor said on Monday. "But I would also respect him at the same time that he’s gotta make decisions for himself."

Ultimately, the Bengals went 1-5 in Flacco's six starts, but the veteran gave the team and fan base hope. He completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Having a proven quarterback like Flacco behind Burrow would give the Bengals one of, if not the best quarterback room in the NFL.

"I think it’d be valuable. I think he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL," Taylor said. "I think anytime you’ve experienced that and you’re able to get him back, that’d be great. Now, I’ll let him speak for himself. He’ll have to look at those opportunities. But I know that he enjoyed his time here. I think it was good for all of us to get to know each other. And we’ll see what his future holds for him. He’s got to make that decision. He’s earned that as an old man. He’s earned the right to decide what he wants to do. But I do know that he wants to keep playing. And I appreciate that about him. So again, what a fun time that was, getting here, getting to know him and the effect he had on our team. And we’ll just see how it shakes out in the future."

