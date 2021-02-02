Former Bengals and Dolphins Running Back Mark Walton Arrested in Miami

The Bengals took Walton in the fourth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft

Former Bengals and Dolphins running back Mark Walton was arrested on Sunday night in Miami according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

The 23-year-old was allegedly "trying to break" the window of a Pizza Hut after he felt "disrespected" on the phone while placing his order. Walton also had a physical confrontation with his cousin, who was apparently trying to get the NFL free agent to leave the area.

The Bengals selected Walton in the fourth-round (112th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in 14 games for Cincinnati as a rookie, but was released by the team on April 6, 2019 after three offseason arrests.

He got a second chance seven weeks later when the Dolphins signed him after a minicamp tryout. Walton made the 2019 roster and ran for 201 yards in seven games.

He was waived by the Dolphins on Nov. 19, 2019 after his fourth arrest of the year.

Walton has been arrested multiple times since the Bengals decided to move on from him after just one season.

He's still just 23-years-old, but his time in the NFL is likely over.

