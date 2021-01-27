Scotty Miller Says Thinks He's the Fastest Player in the NFL

Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller made the play of the game in the NFC Championship against the Packers.

His 39-yard touchdown catch right before halftime gave Tampa Bay a two score lead and helped propel the Bucs to Super Bowl LV.

The 23-year-old has made big plays downfield all season. He had a critical 29-yard reception in the divisional round against the Saints.

Miller appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday and was asked if he could beat Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill in a race.

"I'm taking me everyday of the week," Miller said without hesitation. "I'll take me over anybody. Tyreek is unbelievable. Super quick, unbelievable talent, but if we're talking about a race, I mean I got all the confidence in myself going against anybody."

The Buccaneers drafted Miller in the sixth-round (208th) overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bowling Green alum ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

Hill was clocked at 4.29 during his Pro Day at South Alabama in 2016.

"Hell of a player good for him," Hill said on Twitter in response to Miller's comments.

Watching Miller and Hill race would be quite the sight. Instead of a coin flip, they should race to determine which team receives the ball first in Super Bowl LV.

