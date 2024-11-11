The Most Fined Teams, Players in 2024 - Bengals Set To Face 2 of Worst Offenders Sunday in LA
CINCINNATI – When the NFL fined Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby for his late hit against Joe Burrow, it marked the fourth time a player incurred a financial penalty for his actions against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The league docked Crosby $11,255 for his hit on Burrow.
It was Crosby’s second fine of the season, making him one of 34 players with multiple infractions through the first nine weeks.
The league started making all fines public in 2023, but it does not update its database if any infractions are reduced or erased on appeal, as was the case with Andrei Iosivas’ violent gesture penalty in Week 2 against the Chiefs.
Let’s take a look at the players and teams that have received the most fines this season.
Teams
The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints have received 14 fines each. Both teams have three players who have been repeat offenders.
There are 10 teams with at least 10 fines this season:
- Miami Dolphins 14
- New Orleans Saints 14
- New York Jets 13
- Denver Broncos 12
- Kansas City Chiefs 11
- Detroit Lions 10
- Houston Texans 10
- Philadelphia Eagles 10
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10
- Seattle Seahawks 10
As far as the least fined teams, the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders each have three.
The Bengals are one of five teams tied with four, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who led the league with 28 fines in 2023.
Following the Steeles on the list of most-fined teams last year were the Baltimore Ravens (24), Seattle Seahawks (21), Buffalo Bills (21), New York Jets (17), Las Vegas Raiders (16), Atlanta Falcons (15), Dallas Cowboys (15) and Denver Broncos (15).
Players
The Eagles’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and the Lions’ Brian Branch lead the league with four fines each.
New England’s Keion White, New Orleans’ Trevor Penning and Miami’s Kader Kohou each have been fined three times.
Two players the Bengals will face Sunday night lead the list of most money lost due to league disciple.
Rather than fining Los Angeles Chargers’ safety Derwin Jackson after his Week 3 use of helmet penalty, the league suspended him for one game due to multiple infractions of league-safety rules.
The 1/17 dockage of his pay amounted to $708,333.
The following week, Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman drew a $66,666 fine for illegal use of the helmet even though the hit on Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt didn’t draw a penalty.
It’s the largest fined levied this season.
Last year with the Texans, Perryman also incurred a $66,666 fine. He ranked fifth in the league in money lost to fines despite only being fined once. Every other player in the top 14 had multiple fines.
James ranked seventh in the league last year with $65,565 in fines.
Behind Perryman in James in 2024 are Gardner-Johnson and the New York Jets’ Quincy Williams, who are tied for third in lost money ($56,276), while Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase ($51,296) is fifth.
Chase was fined $31,5999 for verbal abuse of an official in the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs and $19,697 for a violent gesture in Week 5 against the Ravens.
In addition to Chase and Iosivas, the only other Bengals player to initially incur a fine this season is Trey Hendrickson, whom the league docked $16,883 for a body weight penalty against Lamar Jackson in Week 5.