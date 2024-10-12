Two Cincinnati Bengals Players Fined for Actions in Week 5 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI -- The NFL fined Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase $19,697 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) during the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Chase questioned the fine Wednesday with a post on X.
“How I get fined for not doing nothing g ?” he posted.
Then Thursday after his media availability, Chase told a reporter he had no idea gesture the league is referencing.
Whatever the league saw and fined Chase for came after his touchdown right before halftime. The league time stamped the infraction at the 15 second mark of the second quarter, which means it was during or after his 41-yard touchdown reception.
The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted a clip of the celebration, but it still is unclear what the violent gesture was.
Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson also received a fine from the league for his roughing the passer (body weight) penalty against Lamar Jackson with 6:34 left in the game.
The league fined Hendrickson $16,883.
Baltimore's Nnamdi Madubuike was not fined for his roughing the passer penalty against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the same touchdown pass to Chase that sparked the celebration that led to the receiver's fine.
Earlier this season, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas received a $5,309 fine for a violent gesture related to his bow and arrow celebration in Week 2 at Kansas City.
Iosivas appealed the fine and won the case, with the NFL wiping out the entire amount of the fine.
Chase was fined in that Week 2 game as well. The league docked him $31,599 for verbal abuse of an official.
Chase appealed the fine but lost the case and had to pay the full amount.
Given that he he said he doesn't know what he did to warrant the violent gesture fine, he's likely to file another appeal.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI