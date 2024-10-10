Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Hears Result From Fine Appeal, Then Gets Hit With Another He Doesn't Understand
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t penalized in Sunday’s 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens but was flagged for a violation by the NFL office.
Chase received notice Wednesday he had been fined by the league for the second time in three weeks.
But whereas the reason for the first fine he received was obvious – verbal abuse of an official in the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs – Chase said he has no idea what the reason is for the latest one.
“How I get fined for not doing nothing g ?” he posted on X on Wednesday.
Asked about it after practice today, Chase said he’s still confused by it.
“They said ‘violent display or something like that,” Chase said Thursday. “I have no idea. They said it was at the end of the second quarter.”
Chase caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow with nine seconds left in the first half, but nothing about the part of his celebration that the CBS cameras aired showed anything that would be deemed objectionable.
The league will announce the amount of the fine and the exact time of the play in question at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Teammate Andrei Iosivas received a $5,305 fine for “Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture)” for pantomiming the shooting of a bow and arrow following his first touchdown in the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs.
Iosivas won his appeal, and the NFL wiped out the full amount of the fine.
Expect Chase to appeal his as well.
Chase appealed the fine for verbal abuse of an official and lost the case. He had to pay the full amount of $31,599.
That was the third fine of Chase’s career. The league docked him $23,870 for multiple unsportsmanlike conduct infractions in the 2022 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One of them was flipping double middle fingers to Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a gesture that was not penalized. The other one was a taunting penalty late in the fourth quarter.
It was a curious spot for a taunting penalty as it came after an incompletion at the Pittsburgh 2-yard line, giving the ball back to the Steelers with 1:51 remaining.
The league again fined Chase for taunting later in the 2022 season in a Week 13 win against the Chiefs at Paycor. That penalty came after he caught a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Through the first four weeks of the season, the league has levied nine fines for violent gestures. They have ranged from the initial amount of $3,509 in the Iosivas incident to $14,069.
