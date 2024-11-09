Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Fined for Unnecessary Roughness After Hit on Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — The NFL fined Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby $11,255 for unnecessary roughness after he hit Joe Burrow after the whistle in Cincinnati's 41-24 win.
Crosby's helmet collided with Burrow's during the hit after the blay was whistled dead. Both players went to the ground and embraced afterward.
“I could see that Burrow didn’t [ have a problem with the hit]," Zac Taylor said. "The way they were talking afterwards, and so I think it was just a unique situation with the timing and the whistle and (Crosby playing) full speed. I wanted to (take issue), but I think I might’ve been close to overreacting when I saw how it played out.”
