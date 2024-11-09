All Bengals

Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Fined for Unnecessary Roughness After Hit on Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes in the 1st quarter over Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 3, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes in the 1st quarter over Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 3, 2024.
CINCINNATI — The NFL fined Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby $11,255 for unnecessary roughness after he hit Joe Burrow after the whistle in Cincinnati's 41-24 win.

Crosby's helmet collided with Burrow's during the hit after the blay was whistled dead. Both players went to the ground and embraced afterward.

“I could see that Burrow didn’t [ have a problem with the hit]," Zac Taylor said. "The way they were talking afterwards, and so I think it was just a unique situation with the timing and the whistle and (Crosby playing) full speed. I wanted to (take issue), but I think I might’ve been close to overreacting when I saw how it played out.”

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

