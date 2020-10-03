Three Free Agent Defensive Tackles the Bengals Could Target

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defensive line has been plagued by injuries this season.

Eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins still hasn't made his 2020 debut due to a shoulder injury he suffered in training camp. The 32-year-old is out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, but there is hope that he could return in Week 5.

The Bengals placed Mike Daniels on injured reserve. The veteran suffered a significant elbow injury in Thursday's practice. He could miss anywhere from 3-7 weeks, which leaves the Bengals thin in the trenches.

They signed Daniels in August to help make up for the losses of Josh Tupou's decision to opt out and Ryan Glasgow's failed physical.

Now they find themselves in a similar position. They're banking on Christian Covington, Andrew Brown and Amani Bledsoe to play well alongside DJ Reader in Sunday's game against Jacksonville, but they aren't long-term solutions.

Atkins could be back next week, but that isn't enough. They need another reliable nose tackle.

Here are three veteran defensive tackles that the Bengals may consider signing.

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison

The Bengals have already expressed interest in the former All-Pro. Harrison has a visit scheduled with the Seahawks. He's been on the radar of plenty of teams, including the Packers and the Bears.

Harrison has played in at least 15 regular season games in each of the past seven seasons. That streak will end this year. he's arguably the best defensive tackle on the market. He had 49 tackles and two sacks in 15 games with the Lions last season. He was an All-Pro in 2016.

Marcell Dareus

The former third overall pick is looking for work after playing 206 snaps last season. He only had 13 tackles last year and is past his prime, but he has to be on the Bengals list of potential candidates at defensive tackle. He may be past his prime, but like Daniels, he could be a serviceable compliment to Atkins and Reader.

Domata Peko

The Bengals expressed interest in Peko in early August before they signed Daniels. The 35-year-old was open to returning to Cincinnati, but talks never progressed.

The Bengals drafted Peko in the fourth-round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played for the Ravens last season and has made it clear that he wants to play in 2020.

Bringing in a veteran like Peko could be a wise move for a young team. He may not be the player that he once was, but the Bengals need some help on the interior of their defensive line. He's an experienced player that can contribute in a complimentary role.

