Bengals and Steelers Both Lose Key Starters to Injuries on Sunday
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suffered a left foot injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Steelers and has been declared out.
Taylor-Britt suffered the injury late in the second quarter. He was down on the ground for a few seconds, before being helped up and briefly going into the medical tent. He gingerly walked to the locker room a few minutes later.
With Taylor-Britt out, the Bengals will turn to Josh Newton and DJ Ivey. DJ Turner II and Dax Hill are Cincinnati's top two cornerbacks. Newton and Ivey should see significant playing time in the second half.
The Bengals' defense held up well in the first half, holding the Steelers to just 10 points.
Aaron Rodgers suffered a left hand injury in the first half and is officially questionable to return. Mason Rudolph has replaced him at quarterback.
That's a significant development. Rodgers was clearly in pain on the Steelers' final possession of the second half. Rudolph came in during the third quarter and led the Steelers on a field goal drive. Pittsburgh has a 13-9 lead late in the third quarter.
Other Injuries
Bengals defensive end Cam Sample (oblique) is questionable to return. He suffered the injury in the first half.
The Bengals are already without Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart. If Sample can't return, then their defensive end room is going to be thin.
The Bengals are 3-6 on the season. They're hoping to beat the Steelers and keep any realistic playoff chances alive.
